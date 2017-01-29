Governor announces largest solar farm in Virginia

Solar panels to produce green energy. (Photo: scalatore1959, x-default)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A new solar farm planned in Southampton County will be the biggest in the state.



Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office announced last week that a new 100 megawatt solar farm is planned to be used by Amazon for its cloud computing division.



The farm will be constructed by Pennsylvania-based Community Energy Solar, which also built the state's second largest solar farm. Both facilities will be used by Amazon, which is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint.



Virginia has lagged some neighboring states in solar development, but has begun making modest gains under McAuliffe.

