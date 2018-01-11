Governor-Elect Northam requests Virginia exemption from offshore drilling plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Governor-Elect Ralph Northam has requested Virginia be exempt from the President Trump Administration's offshore drilling plan.

Northam sent the letter to U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke requesting that Virginia be excluded from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's plans to expand offshore drilling off of all U.S. waters.

Zinke previously announced Florida would be exempt. Northam cited he was encouraged by the decision to exclude Florida from the plan.

Northam released a statement condemning the Trump administration's plan earlier this month, noting the threats offshore drilling pose to Virginia's major economic drivers including tourism, fishing, aquaculture and our military installations.

