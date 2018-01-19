Groups challenge key approval for Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A coalition of community and environmental groups has filed a legal challenge to Virginia regulators' decision to grant a conditional water quality permit for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.



The groups filed a petition Thursday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond contesting the Virginia State Water Control Board's December approval of a water quality certification. The citizen board of gubernatorial appointees voted 4-3 to approve the permit but added a number of conditions.



The groups argue the board and the state Department of Environmental Quality haven't adequately protected Virginia's waters.



A DEQ spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.



Richmond-based Dominion Energy is the lead developer of the natural gas pipeline project, which would cross West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

