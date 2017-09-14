Gubernatorial candidates weigh in on immigration

Demonstrators hold up signs during an interfaith solidarity protest against President Trump's executive immigration ban outside the Downtown Islamic Center in Chicago. (Photo: Joshua Lott, AFP/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Immigration policy is becoming an increasingly charged topic in the closely watched race for governor in Virginia.

It's a perennial campaign flashpoint in the immigrant-rich Old Dominion. But the issue has gained even greater prominence because of President Donald Trump's hardline stances on visas and deportations.

Republican Ed Gillespie is touting a law-and-order approach that promises to "get tough" on unlawful immigration while Democrat Ralph Northam is promising to promote Virginia as a welcoming state that will stand up to Trump.

