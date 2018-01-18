Hampton Roads misses the cut for Amazon's second headquarters

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Roads will not get Amazon's second headquarters.

Amazon unveiled its list of 20 finalists after reviewing 238 proposals from across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In its sales pitch, Virginia offered 10 different sites in the Commonwealth for Amazon to consider, including Town Center in Virginia Beach, Harbour View in Suffolk, and Fort Monroe in Hampton.

In the end, it was only Northern Virginia that made the cut. Washington D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland are also finalists.

Amazon has said it will fill its second headquarters with as many as 50,000 new full-time employees over the next 10 to 15 years who would earn more than $100,000 a year in wages and benefits.

The 20 finalists for Amazon's second headquarters:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

The Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

