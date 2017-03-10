Hanover Sheriff's Office searches for missing woman

Delecia Waddy (Photo: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) -- The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who recently went missing.

Delecia Waddy, 24, was last seen at the Kings Dominion Camp Ground at 10061 Kings Dominion Boulevard in Doswell, Virginia at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Waddy’s vehicle, a silver Ford Explorer, has been located.

Waddy was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, dark colored pants and a multi-colored baseball cap. She was walking on Route 30 east toward Caroline County from the Kings Dominion Camp Ground.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Kings Dominion Law Enforcement and Hanover County Fire-EMS in the search.

Waddy is known to frequent the city of Richmond and east end Henrico County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

© 2017 ABC News