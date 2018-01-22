Hearing in Rose McGowan drug case postponed

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - A hearing on actress Rose McGowan's upcoming trial on a drug charge has been postponed due to a prosecutor's scheduling conflict.

Police say McGowan's belongings - left on a January 2017 flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport - tested positive for cocaine. She's been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and has said she intends to plead not guilty.

WTOP-FM reports that this week's preliminary hearing has been rescheduled to March 21. McGowan's attorney told WTOP that prosecutors asked for the continuance.

McGowan has been a leading voice against sexual harassment in Hollywood, accusing producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.

