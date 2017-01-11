Herring set to announce new multimillion dollar grant for sexual assault reforms

Attorney General Mark R. Herring (Photo: File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is scheduled to announce a new multimillion dollar grant to continue sexual assault reforms Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General, the grant will support system-wide enhancements to the way Virginia handles sexual assaults, from evidence collection and testing of physical evidence recovery kits, to investigation and ongoing survivor support services.

Herring is expected to announce the new grant at 9:45 a.m. in Richmond.

