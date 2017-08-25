Herring: Some of Virginia's Confederate monuments can be moved

Demonstrators gather in front of Norfolk's Confederate monument in Downtown Norfolk on August 16, 2017.

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is speaking up again on the issue of removing Confederate monuments.

In an advisory opinion released Friday, Herring said cities can remove or relocate a Confederate monument... but only if there are no individual laws or restrictions pertaining to them.

The opinion does not change the existing law.

Herring is reviewing a request from Norfolk to move its Confederate monument.

The confusion has been whether the current state law only restricts war memorials constructed after 1998. Herring said the law is not retroactive, meaning cities can remove monuments constructed before 1998, as well.

Following the attorney general's opinion, Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander told 13News Now, "The attorney general got it right as it relates to the question about the Confederate monument. I will consult with the city attorney and the council, and we will determine the next steps that could be used to carry out the council's desire to relocate the statue to Elmwood Cemetery. We wanted clarity from the Attorney General."

Alexander added, "We will proceed with the process; the council does not meet again until the 12th of September."

Attorney General's opinion on Confederate monument removal

