House fire kills 3 people, leaves 3 more with burns

Firetruck (Photo: 13News Now)

BUCHANAN, Va. (AP) - A house fire in Virginia has killed three people and injured three others.



The Roanoke Times reports that firefighters responded to the blaze about 2:45 a.m. Saturday in Buchanan, which is north of Roanoke in the western part of the state.



Fire crews arrived to find three people suffering from burns outside the home. They told the rescuers that more people were trapped inside. Their bodies were later found in the house.



Officials have not released the names of the deceased pending notification of their families. The three people who survived were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.



Botetourt County spokesman Cody Sexton said officials "will communicate any opportunities available for supporting the family should they arise."



© 2017 Associated Press