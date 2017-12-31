James City County fire truck involved in accident with septic truck

James City County fire truck (Photo: James City County Fire Department)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Just after noon on Sunday, police responded to a crash involving a county fire truck.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rochambeau Drive at Anderson's Corner.

The fire truck was traveling west on Richmond Road with its lights and sirens on, responding to a fire.

The truck approached the intersection and it collided with an Atlantic Systems septic truck that was also traveling west on Richmond Road.

The driver and passenger of the septic truck were taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the fire truck were taken to Riverside Doctor's Hospital with minor injuries.

City officials said septic waste and water spilled in the area.

The intersection will remain closed while crews investigate and clean up the area, officials said.

