Judge orders person of interest in Va. teen's murder to be released from jail

FAIRFAX CO, VA (WUSA9) - The teenager who Fairfax County police identified as a person of interest in the Jholie Moussa murder case, could be out of jail by Thursday.

The 17-year-old is Jholie Moussa’s ex-boyfriend. He has not been charged in her murder.

His identity has not been released because he’s a juvenile and also because he has not been charged in her death.

Moussa, 16, left her home on January 12 and disappeared. Fairfax County police said there was no evidence she was in danger. Two weeks later, her body was found in Woodlawn Park covered with leaves and debris in some woods.

Breaking: Judge orders person-of- interest in Jholie Moussa’s murder to be released from jail soon with electronic monitoring. 17 y/o has not been charged her death. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/8s3id8rB2k — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) February 7, 2018

On January 18, the ex-boyfriend was arrested on a prior assault charge involving Moussa and last week, police named him as a person-of-interest.

Wednesday's hearing had nothing do with Moussa’s death. The 17-year-old ex-boyfriend was charged last year with choking Moussa and he was supposed to be tried on that charge on Thursday.

The prosecution was not able to put on a case and asked for a continuance.

The teen’s defense attorney argued that without a victim, and no evidence in the case, he should be released from jail.

The judge approved his release with electronic monitoring. She ordered he turn in his passport, not leave the state and have no contact with the Moussa family.

