Killer's attorneys move to appeals court to stay execution

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court has denied a stay of execution for a convicted killed scheduled to be put to death next week in Virginia.
The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond issued a one-sentence order on Friday denying a request from Ricky Gray's lawyers to stay his execution, which is set for Wednesday.
Gray's lawyers filed the motion Thursday after a federal judge refused to halt the execution. The lawyers want to challenge Virginia's lethal injection methods.
Lisa Fried, one of Gray's attorneys, said in a statement that his defense team will continue to challenge the planned execution.
Gray was convicted of killing Bryan and Kathryn Harvey and their 9-year-old and 4-year-old daughters in 2006.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs