WVEC
Close

Lawmaker says bill could have prevented girlfriend's death

Associated Press , WVEC 10:54 AM. EST January 19, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia lawmaker whose journalist girlfriend was fatally shot by a former co-worker during a live broadcast in 2015 is pushing for a new law he says could have prevented her death.
    
The Roanoke Times reports that Del. Chris Hurst has introduced legislation that prevents a job candidate from suing employers for sharing information about past violent or threatening behavior. Companies would also be immune from lawsuits for considering any violent episodes when hiring.
    
Hurst is a former Virginia news anchor who was living with Alison Parker when she and cameraman Adam Ward were killed by a former co-worker Vester Flanagan while reporting for Roanoke's WDBJ-TV in August 2015.
    
Hurst said the station had been unaware of Flanagan's troubled history before hiring him.
 

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories