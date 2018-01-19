Lawmaker says bill could have prevented girlfriend's death

Closeup of Woman Completing Application Form (Photo: MangoStar_Studio)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia lawmaker whose journalist girlfriend was fatally shot by a former co-worker during a live broadcast in 2015 is pushing for a new law he says could have prevented her death.



The Roanoke Times reports that Del. Chris Hurst has introduced legislation that prevents a job candidate from suing employers for sharing information about past violent or threatening behavior. Companies would also be immune from lawsuits for considering any violent episodes when hiring.



Hurst is a former Virginia news anchor who was living with Alison Parker when she and cameraman Adam Ward were killed by a former co-worker Vester Flanagan while reporting for Roanoke's WDBJ-TV in August 2015.



Hurst said the station had been unaware of Flanagan's troubled history before hiring him.



© 2018 Associated Press