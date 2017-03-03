Lawmakers file brief in Gavin Grimm case

Gloucester High School student Gavin Grimm

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, along with Congressman Bobby Scott, are getting involved in the Gavin Grimm case.

They are among nearly 200 lawmakers who filed a brief in Grimm's Supreme Court case. The lawmakers say Title IX policies should protect transgender and gender non-conforming students from discrimination.

Grimm was born a girl, but identifies as a boy. He is fighting the Gloucester School Board for the right to use the boys' restroom.

Arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court are scheduled for March 28, although the Gloucester School Board sent a letter to the court that asked for a delay in the case, so that the Trump administration to weigh in.

The United States Supreme Court is set to hear the case later this month.

