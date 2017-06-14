Lawmakers from Virginia offer support after shooting at GOP baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 14: Investigators gather near the scene of an opened fire June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WVEC) -- U.S. senators and representatives from Virginia, as well as other lawmakers, immediately offered responses to the shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria that left U.S. Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others injured Wednesday morning.

Republican congressmen were at the field for practicing for an annual charity baseball game.

None of the GOP members representing Hampton Roads were there.

Congressman Rob Wittman used Facebook to let people know that he was not present and that his thoughts were with those who were, particularly those who were hurt.

Congressman Scott Taylor, who also was not at the baseball practice, expressed gratitude to members of U.S. Capitol Police as part of a tweet he sent Wednesday.

Prayers for @SteveScalise and other victims this morning. Thank you to the @CapitolPolice for putting your lives on the line to protect us. — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) June 14, 2017

Democratic Congressman expressed his thoughts on Twitter, also.

My thoughts & prayers are w/ my colleagues, their staffers, & the Capitol Police Officers who were senselessly, brutally attacked today. — Rep. Donald McEachin (@RepMcEachin) June 14, 2017

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, likewise, turned to social media shortly after the shooting happened.

Praying for Steve Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria. — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 14, 2017

Prayers for Steve Scalise & others injured. Grateful this and every day for our brave police & first responders. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 14, 2017

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe tweeted more than once on his personal Twitter account, noting that the Commonwealth was standing by to help local law enforcement officers in Alexandria and that First Lady of Virginia Dorothy McAuliffe, like him, had everyone affected in her thoughts.

Mine and @DSMcAuliffe thoughts & prayers are with the victims this morning. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) June 14, 2017

I am monitoring the current situation in Alexandria with our Va public safety team & we are coordinating w/ local authorities. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) June 14, 2017

McAuliffe traveled to Alexandria where he was part of a news conference Wednesday morning. In addition to verbal remarks, he provided a written statement:

Dorothy and I are shocked and deeply saddened by this horrible act of violence against members of congress, law enforcement and other innocent people who were simply enjoying an early morning baseball practice. We are praying for swift recoveries for those who were injured and we are thankful for the bravery and quick action of U.S. Capitol Police and local first responders to stop the attacker and treat those who were wounded. Virginia public safety officials are coordinating with local responders and we will continue to monitor this situation and make every resource available.

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement about the shooting:

I am horrified and saddened by this tragic news. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this senseless violence, including Congressman Steve Scalise and mulitple others in Alexandria. The action taken by Capitol Police to protect those present is courageous and should be recognized as such. I also want to commend the brave action of Alexandria police. I have every confidence that Virginia law enforcement will get to the bottom of this unspeakable crime swiftly.

Ed Gillespie, who won the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday and will face Northam in November, tweeted:

In light of today’s tragic event in Alexandria, we are canceling our remaining campaign events. Please pray for those injured & Virginia. — Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) June 14, 2017

