WVEC
Close

Lawmakers from Virginia offer support after shooting at GOP baseball practice

Staff , WVEC 12:13 PM. EDT June 14, 2017

WASHINGTON (WVEC) -- U.S. senators and representatives from Virginia, as well as other lawmakers, immediately offered responses to the shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria that left U.S. Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others injured Wednesday morning.

Republican congressmen were at the field for practicing for an annual charity baseball game.

None of the GOP members representing Hampton Roads were there.

Congressman Rob Wittman used Facebook to let people know that he was not present and that his thoughts were with those who were, particularly those who were hurt.  

Congressman Scott Taylor, who also was not at the baseball practice, expressed gratitude to members of U.S. Capitol Police as part of a tweet he sent Wednesday.

Democratic Congressman expressed his thoughts on Twitter, also.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, likewise, turned to social media shortly after the shooting happened.

 

 

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe tweeted more than once on his personal Twitter account, noting that the Commonwealth was standing by to help local law enforcement officers in Alexandria and that First Lady of Virginia Dorothy McAuliffe, like him, had everyone affected in her thoughts.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories