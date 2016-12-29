RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia residents will get a chance to weigh in on Gov. Terry McAuliffe's proposed amendments to the state budget next week.
The General Assembly's House Appropriations and Senate Finance Committees will hold regional public hearings Jan. 4 on the Democratic governor's proposals.
Hearings will begin at 10 a.m. at the Northern VA Community College at Annandale in Fairfax County and at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Hearings will begin at noon at Christopher Newport University in Newport News and at the General Assembly Building in Richmond.
McAuliffe's proposals to close a more than $1 billion shortfall include cutting state funding for public universities and colleges by 5 percent and slowing the rollback of a program that requires some merchants to pay early estimated sales taxes.
Lawmakers to hear from public on governor's budget proposals
