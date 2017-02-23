Lidl looks to hire 800 store associates in Virginia

(Photo: Lidl US, David Keith Photography)

NOFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The no-frills supermarket chain Lidl is getting ready to open its first stores in Virginia, and they are now looking to hire 800 store associates across the Commonwealth.

The hiring will take place over the next four months across 12 cities, including Bon Air, Chesapeake, Chester, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Hampton, Henrico, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, and Virginia Beach.

The German-based company says the new positions are just part of approximately 4,000 new jobs being created across the East Coast, as they expand into the United States for the first time.

Much like its German competitor Aldi, Lidl offers low grocery prices with a focus on store label products, rather than name brands.

The salary for sales associates will start at $12 per hour, and includes benefits. For more details about the open positions and application process, visit careers.lidl.com or their Facebook page.

