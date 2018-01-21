Lorton teen served petitions charging him with murder of ex-girlfriend's parents

LORTON, VA. (WUSA9) - The Lorton teen accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents in their Reston, Va. home has been officially served the petitions charging him with double murder on January 19, police say.

The 17-year-old suspect, who police are not naming due to his age, has been charged as a juvenile with 2 counts of murder. He remains in the hospital after he attempted to shoot himself.

VIDEO: Lorton teen was neo-Nazi sympathizer

The murders occurred on the morning of December 22 when the teen shot Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, and her husband 48-year-old Scott Fricker, in their Reston, Va. home.

Details later emerged that the 17-year-old boy had been dating the Frickers’ 16-year-old daughter. After learning that the teen expressed neo-Nazi sympathies online, the parents attempted to keep their daughter from seeing him. After being confronted by the Frickers in their daughter’s room after discovering him there, the teen shot them both before himself.

