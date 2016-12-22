ASHLAND, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says there was a small earthquake in central Virginia.
Paul Caruso, a geophysicist at the National Earthquake Information Center, said by telephone that a magnitude 2.2 earthquake occurred around 6:22 a.m. Thursday about 11 miles northwest of Ashland in Hanover County. He says there have been a few reports of people feeling the earthquake nearby in Beaverdam.
Caruso says quakes of this size are rarely felt and aren't expected to cause damage.
Dominion Virginia Power said in a statement that the quake wasn't felt at its North Anna nuclear power station in adjacent Louisa County. The company says both units there are operating safely at full power.
Magnitude 2.2 earthquake hits Central Virginia
Staff , WVEC 11:32 AM. EST December 22, 2016
