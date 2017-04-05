Man arrested for New Kent stabbing

Jeffrey Robert Behney (Photo: New Kent County Sheriff's Office)

QUINTON, Va. (WVEC) -- One man is in the hospital and another behind bars following a stabbing Tuesday night in New Kent County.

The New Kent Sheriff's Office says man was found with a stab wound in the lower abdomen inside a residence in the 6000 block of Hickory Road shortly before 9 pm. The victim was taken to a Richmond area hospital where he remains on Wednesday morning.

Deputies identified, located, and interviewed the suspect, 21-year-old Jeffrey Robert Behney. Behney was arrested and charged with with aggravated malicious wounding.

Behney is currently at Henrico Regional Jail East, where he is being held with no bond.

