Man convicted for killing teen over attempt to steal iPhone

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter for fatally shooting a teenager who tried to steal an iPhone from him.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Roger Craig Brown III was convicted Friday in the 2017 killing of 16-year-old Jamaa Scott outside an elementary school. The jury recommended a seven-year prison term. Brown will be sentenced May 1.



Investigators said Scott and two friends planned to steal an iPhone that belonged to Brown's girlfriend after it was put up for sale on letgo, a mobile classifieds app.



Prosecutors said Scott wrestled the phone from Brown, then tried to flee, but was shot by Brown and a passenger in his car. Brown's lawyer said Brown believed Scott was reaching for a weapon.



The second man is scheduled to go on trial next month.

