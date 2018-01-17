Man dies after getting trapped between trailer, vehicle in Sussex County

file image (Photo: Virginia State Police)

SUSSEX CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police said a man is dead after he was involved in an accident on Sunday.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 460, east of Route 604.

Leslie Bass Jr. was hauling a utility trailer with a Dodge Dakota. The trailer became detached from the vehicle and Bass got out to secure it by getting in between the truck and trailer.

A Lexus was traveling west and hit the rear end of the trailer, causing Bass to get trapped in between the trailer and the vehicle he was driving.

Bass had major injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond where he later died.

The driver of the Lexus, 34-year-old Nikkita Sumler, was charged with reckless driving.

Police are still investigating the accident with possible charges pending based on the Commonwealth Attorney's Office review of the case file.

© 2018 WVEC-TV