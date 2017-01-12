Man hit by car in Brunswick County, dies at VCU Medical Center

Police lights.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- State police say a man died Thursday after being hit by a car in Brunswick County.

The crash happened Jan. 10 around 9:17 p.m. on northbound Route 1, north of Route 644.

Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said the accident happened when a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, traveling northbound in the right lane, hit 62-year-old Curtis Harold Lewis who was reportedly not wearing a reflective vest or clothing while walking in the middle lane of the roadway.

Lewis, of Broadnax, Va., was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond where he died Jan. 11.

The driver of the car will not be charged, according to state police.

(© 2017 WVEC)