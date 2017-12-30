Man who police say shot wife had a long criminal history

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man who police say shot his wife and fired his gun at state troopers before killing himself had a long criminal history.



The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg reported Friday that Gregory Lee had been convicted over the years of attempted rape as well as assault and battery of a police officer, among other crimes. The newspaper reported that Lee committed those crimes several years before police say he shot and killed his wife on Thursday with children inside the apartment left unhurt.



Police said the 42-year-old Lee shot wife Melissa Lee in Fredericksburg before leading state troopers on a high-speed chase on I-95. Police said Lee fired at the troopers chasing him, striking their windshields.



Police said Lee eventually crashed and was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

