Michael Vick to speak at Liberty University's convocation

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News native and former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is gearing up to speak at Liberty University's convocation next week.

According to a Facebook post made by the school's Office of Spiritual Development, the school announced that Vick will speak on January 29 about his time in the NFL and lessons he learned on the journey from his time in the league to being convicted of illegal dogfighting.

Vick rose to stardom with the Atlanta Falcons before serving 19 months in prison for running a dogfighting operation.

He played for the Eagles, Jets and Steelers before announcing his retirement in February 2017.

Vick currently serves as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

