Missing woman found safe, Senior Alert canceled

Catherine Hemlepp (Photo: Virginia State Police)

UPDATE: Winchester Police say 80-year-old Catherine Hemlepp has been found safe at a Best Western hotel in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Police say they will pick Hemlepp up and bring her back to Winchester to be reunited with her husband,

ORIGINAL STORY:

WINCHESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly woman.

A Senior Alert was issued for 80-year-old Catherine B. Hemlepp. She is 5'7", 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing an orange vest and flowered pants.

State Police say Hemlepp was last seen Tuesday in Fairfax County, and is believed to be in danger. Police also say she suffers from dementia.

Winchester Police say she and her husband were taking separate vehicles on their way to Pawleys Island, South Carolina, when they became separated. Contact was last made with Hemlepp around midnight, when she stated she was staying at the Shenendoah Motel in Winchester. However, no such hotel exists, and police have checked other hotels in Winchester and Frederick County without finding Hemlepp. Her cell phone has since been cut off.

She was last seen driving a maroon 2017 Ford Escape, with Pennsylvania license plates WR9679P.

If you know of Catherine Hemlepp's whereabouts, please call the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131.

