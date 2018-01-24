Mother, 38, dies after being struck by falling tree

Close-up of tree trunks, Mariposa Grove, Yosemite National Park, California, USA (Photo: Purestock)

BON AIR, Va. (AP) - A 38-year-old mother of two has been struck and killed by a falling tree in Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Susan E. Darnell was struck by the tree Tuesday morning after dropping her son off at a bus stop.



Police said she was standing in her driveway in Bon Air, which is west of Richmond, when the tree fell from an area across the street.



Chesterfield County Fire & EMS spokesman Jason Elmore said he did not know why the tree fell. But he noted the accident followed windy and rainy weather.



Darnell's uncle, Steve Gates, said she was married and had a son in elementary school and a daughter in high school. She worked as a beautician.



Gates added that 38 "is just too young."



