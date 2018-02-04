Mother charged after 1-year-old boy dies in bathtub in Mathews County home

(Photo: Niko Clemmons, 13News Now)

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The mother of a toddler who died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub at a home in Mathews County on Thursday has been charged with Felony Homicide.

According to the Mathews County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Miranda Dawn Gilbert was taken into custody on Saturday, and charged with "Felony Homicide to wit Child Abuse and Neglect," as well as three counts of Felony Child Abuse and Neglect.

Medics were called to the 11100 block of John Clayton Memorial Highway around noon on Thursday in response to the reported incident.

Crews found the 1-year-old boy had been scalded in the bathtub.

The child was transported by medics, but died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The boy's mother told police the child had been left alone in the bathtub, and when she returned the hot water was running and the boy was face down in the tub.

Gilbert was taken to Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center, where she's being held without bond. Her two other children have been temporarily placed with family members by Social Services.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WVEC-TV