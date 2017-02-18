Mount Vernon offering free admission for Presidents Day

Mount Vernon (Photo: www.mountvernon.org)

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) - Mount Vernon, George Washington's northern Virginia estate, is offering free admission for the President's Day holiday.



Special events planned for Monday include a wreath-laying and a concert by the Air Force Strings.



While the holiday has commonly become known as Presidents Day, the federal government still designates the third Monday in February as a holiday celebrating Washington's Birthday. The actual birthday is Feb. 22.



The nation's first president would be 285.

