Murdered UVA student's parents pushing for better DNA collection in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC/WRIC) -- The parents of murdered UVA student Hannah Graham are pushing for more DNA testing here in Virginia.

Graham disappeared in September 2014 amid rising national concern about sexual assaults and other crimes in and near universities. A massive search ended when a team from a Richmond-area sheriff’s office found her body five weeks later on abandoned property in Albemarle County.

According to WRIC-TV, Graham's parents are urging lawmakers to consider HJ711 which calls for the state to study the effect of expanding the number of misdemeanor crimes that require DNA collection.

Hannah’s killer, Jesse Matthew Junior, was convicted of criminal trespassing in 2010 – five years after he had attacked and attempted to kill another young woman in Fairfax.

The Graham's believe that, had Matthew's DNA been collected in 2010, police could have matched him to the attack in Fairfax before he ever met Hannah.

Matthew pleaded guilty to Graham's murder, along with the 2009 murder of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington in 2016. He was sentenced to four consecutive life terms.

