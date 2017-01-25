New head of Bureau of Criminal Investigation at VSP

Major Gary T. Settle (Photo: Virginia State Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police got a new head of its investigative branch.

On Wednesday, Major Gary T. Settle took over as director of state police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Settle has served as deputy director of the bureau since July 2015.

He's replacing Lt. Col. Rick A. Jenkins, who's retiring February 1st after 38 years with State Police.

Settle initially joined VSP in 1986, left to serve as Rappahannock County Sheriff, and then rejoined the police force in 2000.

