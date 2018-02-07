New regulations sought on brewery's tasting rooms

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - New restrictions being proposed on brewery tasting rooms have a special exemption for a major West Coast craft beer company that's making its East Coast home in Virginia.



The Roanoke Times reports that the General Assembly is considering legislation to require Virginia breweries with tasting rooms to brew at least 20 percent of all their beer on site.



Del. Greg Habeeb successfully had the legislation amended to Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery to operate a tasting room in downtown Roanoke without having to meet the 20 percent threshold.



Deschutes, one of the biggest craft beer companies in the country, announced last year that it plans to invest $85 million to build a brewery in Roanoke that's expected to create more than 100 new jobs.



