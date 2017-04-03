WVEC
New Virginia Medicaid benefit aims to help addicts

Associated Press , WVEC 11:50 AM. EDT April 03, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A new benefit in Virginia's Medicaid program aims to help people with substance abuse disorders get treatment.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that  the state is increasing provider rates for things like substance use intensive outpatient and medication assisted treatment for opioid addicts. Provider rates are also going up for partial hospitalization, day treatment and case management.

Dr. Kate Neuhausen is chief medical officer with the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services. She says the state hasn't boosted rates for those services since 2007. That means few providers were offering them to Medicaid patients.

Virginia is also making inpatient detox and residential treatment available to all Medicaid recipients. Previously, it was only offered to Medicaid beneficiaries who were pregnant or under 21 years old.

© 2017 Associated Press

