Northam signs hospital bill in Patrick County

STUART, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has visited Patrick County to sign a piece of legislation aimed at paving the way for a shuttered hospital to reopen.



The measure Northam signed Friday afternoon was his first as governor.



The bill retroactively extends the expired license of the 25-bed Pioneer Community Hospital. It's intended to make it easier for another provider to take over the facility.



The hospital was Patrick County's only one. The county's emergency services coordinator told the Roanoke Times last year that the closure meant residents won't have night-time health care they can drive to in "a timely manner" unless they live near the county lines.



