Number of women in Virginia prisons jumps dramatically

RICHMOND, VA. (AP) - The number of women in Virginia's prisons has jumped dramatically.

From 2009 to 2015, the state's prison population grew by 11 men. During the same period, the number of women grew by 333.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a report released Tuesday by the Prison Policy Initiative shows that recent reforms have reduced the total number of people in state prisons, but almost all of the decrease has been among men, while women's incarceration rates remain near record highs.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, Virginia had 35,167 male prison inmates and 3,236 female inmates at the end of 2015.

Virginia Department of Corrections statistics show that as of June 30, 2015, the most serious offenses for women inmates were larceny/fraud, drug sales, robbery and drug possession.



