Officers search for 18-year-old wanted in connection to Sussex robbery

Trevone Lamont Lane Mug Shot

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, Smithfield Police, and US Marshals are searching for an 18-year-old involved in a robbery.

Agents were serving a warrant for Travone Lamont Lane, 18, of Kelly Lane in Wakefield on Friday. He was spotted in Jersey Park apartments and fled on foot from officers into the Lakeside area of Smithfield.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit was deployed and Lane was tracked to the Fairway Drive overpass where it is believed he was picked up by someone in a vehicle.

Lane, a black man, was last seen wearing a black jacket and navy gym shorts. He is 5'10" and about 150 pounds.

Lane is wanted by the Sussex County Sheriff's Office for robbing a BB&T, and probation violations.

Anyone with information about Lane are asked to contact officials at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

