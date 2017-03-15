One person hurt after school bus and pickup truck crash in Southampton Co.

SOUTHAMPTON, Co. (WVEC) -- One person was flown to the hospital after school bus and pickup truck crashed in Southampton County Wednesday.
This happened at 3:30 p.m. on Southampton Pkwy. and Madison Springs Rd.
The driver of the pick-up truck was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but there's no word on the severity of the driver's injuries at this time.
None of the children on the bus were hurt.
