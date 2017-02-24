One year since deadly tornado struck Waverly

Three people were killed after a storm rolled through Waverly, Virginia on Feb. 24, 2016. (Photo: Michael Campbell, @SSDisptach) (Photo: Michael Campbell, @SSDisptach, Custom)

WAVERLY, Va. (WVEC) -- Friday marks one year since an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Sussex town of Waverly.

It brought destruction and death. Three people were killed, including a 2-year-old boy. Larry Turner, Devine Stringfield, and little Ian Lewis were all inside a mobile home that was destroyed.

"I think about how [the child] died... the tornado exploded the house," said Mayor Walter Mason. "The house just went up and then they found him, I don't know how many feet from the house. His body was found in the tree lines."

Mason, who became mayor a few months after the tornado hit, said the town has come a long way since that day. The town is still in the process of rebuilding; about three dozen homes are still in need of repairs.

"We're cleaning up and doing things and moving in the right direction," he explained.

The mayor also added, "Just ask people to continue to pray for us. We still need help. We stll need volunteers."

A memorial service will be held for those who were killed. it will be at the Waverly United Methodist Church in downtown at 6 p.m.

