Ousted state inspector general gets new administration job

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The former state inspector general who was effectively fired by Republican lawmakers over an investigation into the 2015 death of a mentally ill inmate has a new job in the governor's administration.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Gov. Terry McAuliffe appointed June Jennings Friday to fill a vacant position as deputy secretary of finance.

Brian Coy, McAuliffe's spokesman, says the position had been vacant for months. He says Jennings' experience as an accountant and state government auditor makes her a good fit for the job.

Last month, the GOP-controlled House of Delegates voted not to confirm Jennings, whose office has been accused of not adequately investigating the death of 24-year-old Jamycheal Mitchell at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Her new position doesn't require General Assembly approval.

