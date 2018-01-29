Police: Body found is positively identified as missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a body found in Woodlawn Park has been positively identified as a missing 16-year-old.



Fairfax County police said in a statement Monday that their homicide detectives were able to confirm the identity of the body as Jholie Moussa during an autopsy at the office of the chief medical examiner. The autopsy results are pending.



Police say Moussa body was found in Woodlawn Park on Friday. They have said that the body was almost entirely covered by leaves and brush.



Police said Monday that they believe this is an isolated incident.

According to our sister station, WUSA9, the last call Jholie Moussa received on her cell phone could be the key to finding out what happened to the teen found dead in an Alexandria park.

Moussa's body was found in the same park where this last call was made.

That call came from a phone that belonged to a 13-year-old boy, who was playing basketball in Woodlawn Park on the evening of Jan. 12.

That boy told WUSA9 that he let a man he did not know borrow his cell phone.

When the family realized Moussa was missing, her father tracked down the boy's number on Moussa's cell phone log and called the boy.

The boy told Moussa's father and the Fairfax County Police that the call came from this unknown man.

© 2018 Associated Press