Police investigating crash that killed 21-year-old woman

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

BLACKSTONE, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that killed a 21-year-old woman.



State police said in a press release that the crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 460 near Blackstone, which is about 40 miles west of Petersburg.



Police said Brittni Iman Jennings was driving a 2004 Ford Mustang. Investigators said her car had run off the road, leading her to overcorrect and spin into a tree.



Police said she was wearing a seatbelt, but speed is being considered a factor in the crash. Jennings lived in Blackstone.



© 2017 Associated Press