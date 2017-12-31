WVEC
Police investigating crash that killed 21-year-old woman

Associated Press , WVEC 1:57 PM. EST December 31, 2017

BLACKSTONE, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that killed a 21-year-old woman.
    
State police said in a press release that the crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 460 near Blackstone, which is about 40 miles west of Petersburg.
    
Police said Brittni Iman Jennings was driving a 2004 Ford Mustang. Investigators said her car had run off the road, leading her to overcorrect and spin into a tree.
    
Police said she was wearing a seatbelt, but speed is being considered a factor in the crash. Jennings lived in Blackstone.
 

© 2017 Associated Press


