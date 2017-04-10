Policy changes to fight drugs coming to Virginia prisons

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is changing visitation and mail policies after inmates have died of overdoses.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that among the changes taking effect this month, inmates at many prisons will change into state-issued underwear for visits with outsiders; vending machine purchases by visitors will be restricted; and incoming mail for inmates will be photocopied and the original mail shredded.



DOC spokeswoman Lisa Kinney says nine inmates have died since 2015 of heroin and fentanyl overdoses. Last year, 31 visitors were caught attempting to bring drugs into prisons, and drugs were caught in the mail 12 times.



Eight incidents have occurred this year as of the end of March.



Kinney says visitors and mail rooms are two primary ways drugs and other contraband get into the prisons.

