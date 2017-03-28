Poll: Dems dead-even in gubernatorial primary; Gillespie leads Republicans

Governor's mansion in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: www.dhr.virginia.gov)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Wason Center for Public Policy found a decided difference in the Democratic and Republican primary races for Virginia governor.

A poll by the center shows Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and former Congressman Perriello in a tie as they try to win their party's support.





Northam and Perriello each had 26% of Democrats or Independents leaning Democrat polled.





Tom Perriello (Photo: U.S. Congressional Portrait)

The survey of Republicans and Independents leaning Republican showed that Ed Gillespie has a commanding lead in the GOP field. The former Republican National Committee chairman had the support of 38% of those polled.

Ed Gillespie

Susan Platt, former chief of staff to Senator Joe Biden, leads Democrats in the race for lieutenant governor; State Senator Jill Vogel leads Republicans. The majority of voters on each side were undecided.

The survey also asked voters to consider the job President Donald Trump is doing. His approval rating among Virginia voters is 37% with 59% disapproving.

Wason Center for Public Policy Gubernatorial Poll by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2017 WVEC-TV