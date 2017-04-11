Poll: Dems have double-digit lead in Virginia governor's race

success graph (Photo: Csepei Aliz)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WVEC) -- Poll results released Tuesday by Quinnipiac University show that Democratic candidates for Virginia governor enjoy a double-digit lead over their Republican counterparts.

The poll found that in the Democratic primary, former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello leads Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam 25 percent to 20 percent.

Another 51 percent of likely Democratic voters said they were undecided.

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie leads on the GOP side with 28 percent. That's compared to Prince William County Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart's 12 percent and State Sen. Frank Wagner's 7 percent.

Fifty-one percent of likely Republican voters were undecided.

Based on responses to the primary questions, Quinnipiac posed these potential match-ups:

Perriello v. Gillespie, with Perriello winning 46 percent to 33 percent

Northam v. Gillespie, with Northam winning 44 percent to 33 percent.

The survey found similar margins in other match-ups.

The poll included questions beyond the gubernatorial race.

Virginia voters disapprove of the job President Donald Trump is doing, 57 percent to 36 percent.

Republicans, white voters with no college degree and white men are the only listed party, gender, educational, age or racial groups to approve.

Voters approve of the job Gov. Terry McAuliffe is doing, 52 to 32 percent.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner has a 62 percent to 27 percent approval rating.

In the 2018 U.S. Senate Race, Democratic incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine has strong leads over two possible Republican challengers: 56 to 35 percent over Laura Ingraham, and 57 to 33 percent over Carly Fiorina.

