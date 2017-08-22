Poll: Northam leads Gillespie in governor's race

ROANOKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A new poll is out for Virginia's gubernatorial race, and it shows Ralph Northam with a solid lead over his opponent.

Northam, a Democrat, leads Republican Ed Gillespie by a margin of 46 percent to 36 percent, according to a Roanoke College Poll. The poll has a margin of error of +4 percent.

Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra has four percent, while the remainder of people polled are undecided.

Both Gillespie and Northam are viewed more favorably than unfavorably, but 39 percent of people polled said they did not know enough about Gillespie, while 53 percent said they did not know enough about Northam.

Economic issues are seen as most important by respondents, with another five percent saying taxes, and one percent referencing debt.

