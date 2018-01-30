WVEC
Poll: Virginians disapprove of President Trump

According to a new poll, millennials say the U.S. and President Trump are on the wrong track, but their future looks bright.

Staff , WVEC 6:05 AM. EST January 30, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A New Mason-Dixon Virginia Poll shows people in the Commonwealth aren't impressed with President Donald Trump's first year on the job. 

The statewide poll interviewed 625 registered Virginia voters by phone. Thirty-eight percent approved of President Trump's performance, 58 percent disapproved, and four-percent were not sure. 

When you look at the results for just the Hampton Roads region, the disapproval rate jumps to 64 percent. 

The poll has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

Mason-Dixon poll, 1/30/18 by 13News Now on Scribd

 

 

