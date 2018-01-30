Poll: Virginians disapprove of President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the colonnade as he is introduced to speak to March for Life participants and pro-life leaders in the Rose Garden at the White House on January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A New Mason-Dixon Virginia Poll shows people in the Commonwealth aren't impressed with President Donald Trump's first year on the job.

The statewide poll interviewed 625 registered Virginia voters by phone. Thirty-eight percent approved of President Trump's performance, 58 percent disapproved, and four-percent were not sure.

When you look at the results for just the Hampton Roads region, the disapproval rate jumps to 64 percent.

The poll has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

Mason-Dixon poll, 1/30/18 by 13News Now on Scribd

