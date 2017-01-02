MANASSAS CITY, VA (WUSA9) - A thief is wanted for stealing six expensive puppies, Manassas City Police said Monday.

The burglar broke into DC Pups at 9021 Centreville Road on New Year’s Day sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Police said the thief broke a window and grabbed six small-breed dogs right out of their crates.

The puppies are valued at $5,885 altogether. They include two Maltese, one Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, two Maltipoos, and one Cavachon.

“I think that they're going to try to sell the dogs," said DC Pups owner Roger Kummer.

He said someone ripped the surveillance camera off the wall and got into the business by breaking a window. He said the window was slightly open.

"Their mission was to take the dogs and go," Kummer said.

Police continue to investigate. They haven’t arrested anyone.

Kummer said he just wants the puppies back.

"They're small dogs. We have certain feeding instructions for each of these guys. Obviously, the people that are going to take dogs are not going to be thinking ‘Oh they need to eat 2 or 3 hours or have the proper food,’ or whatever the case is so that's my biggest concern," Kummer said.

Anyone with information related this case or the whereabouts of the stolen puppies is encouraged to call Manassas City Police Department at 703.257.8000 or 9-1-1.