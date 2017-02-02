Prison transfer underway for convicted ex-lawmaker

In this May 2, 2011, file photo, former Del. Phil Hamilton, right, arrives with his wife Kim at federal court in Richmond. (Photo: Steve Helber, AP Photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It appears that former state Delegate Phil Hamilton is in the process of being moved out of the Federal Correctional Facility at Fort Dix, New Jersey, five weeks after he says he was attacked in prison by an unknown assailant.

In a new letter to 13News Now, Hamilton writes that he packed his belongings last Friday, and that he was scheduled to begin the transfer transition process on Wednesday.

Hamilton said he believed he is bound initially for the federal detention center in Philadelphia, adding that he hopes he ends up at either the federal correctional facility in Petersburg, Virginia or Butner, North Carolina.

Hamilton was convicted in 2011 on federal charges of bribery and extortion, and sentenced to nine and half years behind bars.

Hamilton maintains his innocence and has filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

13News Now was first to report Hamilton being attacked by an unknown assailant back in December, when he was struck repeatedly by a padlock inside a sock.

Hamilton was placed in solitary confinement after the attack for his own protection, at which time he filed for a prison transfer request.

