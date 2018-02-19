Public meeting on offshore drilling is set for Wednesday

File photo of an offshore oil rig (Photo: ROBYN BECK, AFP/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Trump administration will soon hold its only scheduled public meeting in Virginia on offshore drilling.

The Daily Press reports that officials will be available to answer the public's questions Wednesday in Richmond.

The Republican president's decision last month to open most of the nation's coast to oil and gas drilling horrified environmentalists, and many elected officials from both major political parties oppose it. But energy groups and some business organizations support it as a way to become less dependent on foreign energy.

The meeting is being held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which is part of the Interior Department. It will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport. Participants can ask questions or submit written comments.



© 2018 Associated Press